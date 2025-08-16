Young puncher Vicera remains motivated

Clark Vicera is still on cloud nine after getting a silver medal in the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships in Bangkok last week.

The 17-year-old pug admitted that he was just driven by his experiences from training and his family in Bago City, Negros Occidental, to make a deep run in the U19 men’s 50-kilorgam division

“This is my first international fight and I admit I was nervous but when I got into the ring, I wanted to win,” Vicera said.

“I just remembered how hard my training was, my family and my desire to win.”

Vicera settled for a silver medal after losing to home bet Kiattsak Sukwee via unanimous decision in the championship round.

Still, the experience will serve as fuel for Vicera to go even further and hone his craft.

“I’m very happy because it’s my first time getting a silver medal,” Vicera said.

“I want to do better in my next tournaments so that I can get a medal again. I will use this as motivation.”

Apart from Vicera, other medalists in the Thailand slugfest were Xian Baguhin, silver medalist in the women’s U19 51 kg, Mark Ashley Fajardo, bronze medal winner in the U22 65 kg and Rodel Suyom, who also took third in the men’s 55 kg.