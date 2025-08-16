Yakult opens new Misamis Oriental plant, boosts push for gut health

“Health is wealth” and “Prevention is better than cure” remain more than just old sayings, as medical experts continue to underscore the critical role of gut health in overall well-being.

According to Dr. Stephan Bischoff, German professor of medicine and authority in gastroenterology and allergology, “Gut health can offer a new approach to preventive medicine if we learn more about how to achieve and maintain it.”

He explained that while research often focuses on treating gastrointestinal diseases, preventive medicine is becoming increasingly important. “Scientifically justified approaches to maintaining gut health and to preventing GI diseases are welcome,” Bischoff said, citing a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and probiotics as key factors.

One of the world’s most widely consumed probiotic drinks, Yakult, has been at the forefront of promoting gut health since its development in Japan in the 1930s by Dr. Minoru Shirota. The drink, containing 8 billion live Lacticaseibacillus paracasei strain Shirota (LcS) per bottle, was introduced in the Philippines in 1978 and has since become a staple in Filipino households.

To meet growing demand nationwide, Yakult Philippines inaugurated its second manufacturing facility on 5 June in El Salvador, Misamis Oriental. The Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Company Plant (YESMC) occupies 25,583 square meters, with a construction area of 18,709 square meters.

Yakult Philippines president and YESMC chairman Alberto R. Dy Sun said the new facility ensures that the company can serve more Filipino families, from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao.