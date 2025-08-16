US envoy decries ‘outrageous’ Chinese aggression in BdM

United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson expressed dismay at what she described as “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive” actions by Beijing’s maritime forces that led to the collision of two Chinese vessels near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on 11 August.

The incident involved a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warship that collided with a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel approximately 10.5 nautical miles east of Bajo de Masinloc, during a coordinated harassment maneuver targeting a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel.

“The video was outrageous to see. Unfortunately, that type of aggressive behavior out in the West Philippine Sea by China is not unusual. We've seen shouldering and ramming and water canoning,” Carlson lamented in an ambush interview on Friday night.

She noted the incident was part of a broader and long-running pattern of Chinese hostility in the West Philippine Sea.

“Unfortunately, that type of aggressive behavior out in the West Philippine Sea by China is not unusual,” she said, citing repeated use of shoulder tactics, water cannoning, and even military-grade lasers against Philippine vessels.

Carlson noted that such incidents have occurred “virtually every month” during her three-year tenure.

She emphasized that the targeted vessels, including Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships, Filipino fishing boats, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) units, were all operating within legally recognized maritime zones under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“There may have been some periods where it was toned down, but that was what we saw on video, that this type of activity is happening outside of cannon range all the time,” Carlson said.

“Simply because your fisher boat or your coast guard or your BFAR vessels are trying to operate legally within the rules of the game.”

“So it's really very sad to see what was likely some loss of life in that collision by the PLA Navy vessel and the Chinese coast guard vessel. We certainly lament any loss of life that may have occurred,” she added.

On the other hand, Carlson commended the PCG for offering immediate assistance that was reportedly rejected by the Chinese maritime forces.

“We certainly lament any loss of life that may have occurred. I was very heartened to see that the Philippine Coast Guard offered to render assistance immediately. They weren't taken up on that offer,” she said.

With this, Carlson commended the PCG for its professionalism and for conducting its operations responsibly and in full accordance with the Philippines' sovereign rights.

“The Philippine Coast Guard operates very professionally on the high seas and in the waters under their jurisdiction and in waters where they enjoy sovereign rights,” she said.

Following the Scarborough Shoal incident, two U.S. Navy warships were seen in nearby waters, prompting speculation about the nature and timing of their deployment.

Carlson declined to confirm whether the U.S. presence was directly related to the August 11 event, but clarified that all American naval activity in the region is part of a well-coordinated operational schedule established under U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

She stressed that these are conducted in full coordination with the Philippine government.

“The presence of a naval vessel in and of itself is not necessarily problematic,” she said.

A Possible Turning Point?

Despite the severity of the incident, the U.S. Ambassador expressed cautious optimism that this tragic event could serve as a “watershed moment” for de-escalation.

“So we were dismayed to see that this type of aggressive activity, the illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities onthe part of China continue to occur,” said Carlson.

“Very sorry for the collision and very hopeful that perhaps this will be a watershed event that could lead to ratcheting down some of these aggressive actions in the Western Pacific.”

Scarborough Shoal has long been a flashpoint in the South China Sea dispute, with China maintaining a constant presence despite a 2016 international arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive maritime claims.

The Philippines continues to assert its sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).