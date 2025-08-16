Senate opens probe on flood projects

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to open a formal investigation into alleged irregularities in multi-billion-peso flood control projects this week.

This was announced by panel chairperson Senator Rodante Marcoleta who acknowledged the scale and complexity of the inquiry in a television interview on Saturday.

Marcoleta described it as a “challenging task” with the web of corruption believed to involve public officials and private contractors.

He noted the enormity of the multi-billion-peso projects and the complexity of untangling the anomalies within the public works system.

“On Tuesday, I will begin the flood control investigation at the Blue Ribbon. That will be quite challenging, as the scale of the problem we’re facing is huge,” he said in Filipino.

“But I believe we can investigate it. As long as the people cooperate, we will be able to identify who are responsible,” he said.

He said the investigation would make significant headway with the cooperation of key witnesses and the broader public.

Marcoleta said the probe will not only focus on the project contractors but also the government officials who profited from the flawed implementation of flood control projects.

He said the projects, often substandard due to corruption, result in devastating consequences for vulnerable communities.

The senator said that by the time corrupt officials had taken their cut, more than half of the project’s cost was gone.

“That’s why the quality, the integrity, of the projects are being sacrificed,” he said.

He advised the contractors to “tell us how much you’re giving to government officials so you won’t be the ones held accountable. That’s all I have to say for now.”

Marcoleta also called on the public to help the investigation by submitting information, photos, and documents they may have.

“All citizens who are able to coordinate with my office, as long as you have something to contribute, we will gladly accept it,” he said.

He said that while some people had submitted information, this must be carefully vetted to guard against misinformation or AI-generated content.