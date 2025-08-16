Seismic activities in Taal Volcano continue

Volcanic earthquakes and tremors continued to be logged in Taal Volcano in Batangas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Sunday, 17 August.

Over the past 24 hours, state volcanologists said they detected four volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors that lasted eight to 64 minutes.

Further, Phivolcs said that the volcano emitted 292 metric tonnes of sulfur oxide since 15 Aug.

It also emitted plumes reaching 600 meters high that drifted west to northwest.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest.

However, entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remained prohibited.

Occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, as well as flying any aircraft close to the volcano, are also not allowed.

Possible hazards include steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.