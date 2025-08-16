SCUTTLEBUTT

Silent crusade vs flood

Unlike the bravado from some groups about assuming the role of the redeemer against the yearly water scourge, most of the time, the solution to the flooding problem is merely through efficiently implementing projects such as the development of watersheds.

Razon-led Ahunan Power Inc. has drawn up a P80-million Integrated Watershed Management Plan (IWMP) to help protect Pakil, Laguna and nearby towns from flooding and other environmental risks.

The company submitted the plan to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to maintain the Pakil River Watershed and Malaking Ilog-Tibag watershed despite ongoing developments.

An assessment found both areas “highly susceptible to rain-induced landslide and soil erosion,” while low-lying parts near Laguna de Bay are prone to flooding.