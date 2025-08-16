SCUTTLEBUTT

Silent crusade vs flood
Unlike the bravado from some groups about assuming the role of the redeemer against the yearly water scourge, most of the time, the solution to the flooding problem is merely through efficiently implementing projects such as the development of watersheds.
Razon-led Ahunan Power Inc. has drawn up a P80-million Integrated Watershed Management Plan (IWMP) to help protect Pakil, Laguna and nearby towns from flooding and other environmental risks.
The company submitted the plan to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to maintain the Pakil River Watershed and Malaking Ilog-Tibag watershed despite ongoing developments.
An assessment found both areas “highly susceptible to rain-induced landslide and soil erosion,” while low-lying parts near Laguna de Bay are prone to flooding.
As such, under the IWMP, reforestation, agroforestry, nursery operations, watershed protection, and an information campaign to care for forests, water bodies, and biodiversity will be implemented.
“Ahunan approaches renewable energy development with a commitment to protect and preserve the vital ecosystems surrounding the Pakil River and Malaking Ilog-Tibag watersheds to ensure a sustainable future for the communities we serve,” the company said.
Ahunan is building the 1,400-megawatt Pakil Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Project, which will supply power to 2.3 million households when it starts operations in 2030.
It is expected to displace 3.1 million tons of coal annually and help the government meet its goal of 50 percent renewable energy in the power mix by 2040.