Reavis, Magnolia part ways

Magnolia released elder statesman Rafi Reavis after 15 years of service with the franchise.

The veteran forward, however, is not yet ready to hang up his sneakers as the 48-year-old cager is open to playing his 23rd season in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) with any interested team.

Reavis won seven of his 11 titles with the Hotshots including a grand slam in 2014 under then Magnolia mentor Tim Cone.

The 2002 second overall pick by Coca-Cola was traded to Barangay Ginebra in 2006 before landing with the Magnolia franchise back in a three-team trade in 2009.

Until his release, Reavis was the last remnant of the franchise’s 2009 Philippine Cup champion team handled by Ryan Gregorio.

Reavis witnessed coaching changes in the team from Gregorio, Jorge Gallent, Cone, Jayson Webb and Chito Victolero. Reavis could’ve played under LA Tenorio for the coming PBA Season 50 if not for Magnolia letting him go.

In his final season, the lanky big man with incredible longevity played only 17 games mostly in an off the bench role.

His last big performance with the Hotshots was back on 13 June when he led Magnolia to an 88-83 win over TNT in the Philippine Cup eliminations to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. He was named Best Player of the Game for his effort.

But his final game with the team cost Magnolia a semifinal seat after he fouled Tropang 5G’s Kelly Williams from behind following a rebound scramble off Jordan Heading’s short four-point attempt in the waning seconds of the do-or-die match.

Williams was brought to the foul line with two second left and nailed the two free throws as the eventual runner-up TNT escaped with an 80-79 win.

Reavis’ release was the latest of the Hotshots’ offseason transactions after sacking Victolero for Tenorio in hopes of turning their fortunes around after years of disappointment since winning the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

Magnolia appointed Web as team governor and took in Kirk Collier from Barangay Ginebra for Johnny Abarrientos.