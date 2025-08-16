Potential tobacco scourge monitored

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) has branded the controversial “Thuoc Lao” cigarette, locally called “Tuklaw,” as an illicit tobacco product that has not been cleared for importation into the country.

NTA Administrator and CEO Belinda Sanchez said the agency has not issued a license to bring in the high-nicotine product, which has recently gained attention after reports of smokers experiencing seizure-like symptoms following its use.

She emphasized that the proliferation of illegal cigarettes undermines both public health and the country’s tobacco industry, which supports thousands of Filipino farmers.

“If we work together in curbing illicit tobacco trade, the future of our tobacco farmers and those who depend on the industry is sustained and our economy strengthened,” Sanchez said.

The “Thuoc Lao” tobacco plant, cultivated in Vietnam’s northern mountains, contains nicotine levels as high as nine percent — far above the one to three percent typically found in commercial cigarettes. Often sold online and sometimes mixed with synthetic cannabinoids, these products are considered smuggled goods.

Neighbors source of smuggled cigs

Illegal tobacco shipments into the Philippines are traced mainly to Indonesia and Malaysia, transported by sea and entering through Zamboanga, General Santos, Davao and Palawan, according to NTA’s monitoring. Distribution networks reportedly operate through wholesalers, retailers, and even door-to-door sales organized by illicit trade agents.

Sanchez called on the public to report sightings of “Tuklaw” in their communities, noting that stronger collaboration is crucial to dismantle the underground trade.

“Increasing our efforts to fight the illicit tobacco trade will improve the country’s image in the global market. Raising our standards of curbing illicit trade through a whole-of-government approach and whole-of-society approach will enable our country to compete globally,” she added.