PLDT, Chery Tiggo clash for crown

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. — PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

Unbeaten PLDT and resurging Chery Tiggo have reached the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour’s final destination today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But only one team will get to cross the finish line and hoist the league’s first-ever pre-season championship trophy in an explosive one-game clash erupting at 6:30 p.m.

It will be a battle of destiny and desire with the High Speed Hitters looking for a breakthrough title since joining the country’s first and only professional women’s volleyball league in 2022.

For the Crossovers, it’s a long-overdue chance to snatch the throne back after winning it all in the 2021 Open Conference inside the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble.

Riding the crest of a seven-game winning streak, PLDT is going full throttle to accomplish a tournament sweep and finally call itself champion in its first-ever final appearance.

The High Speed Hitters lifted the semifinal curse that has haunted the franchise by eliminating no less than 10-time champion and star-studded Creamline in a dramatic come-from-behind, 27-25, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-10, knockout Final Four victory last Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Savi Davison, who pumped in 34 points last game, tireless libero Kath Arado, returning from injuries Kim Kianna Dy and Jovy Prado, veteran middle blockers Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron and setter Kim Fajardo banner the red-hot PLDT.

“For the vets, even from the past seasons, they’re always there to support the team. They’ve bought into the system that we have, so it’s been smooth-sailing until now,” High Speed Hitters coach Rald Ricafort said.

“These are competitive players that are motivated intrinsically.”

The Crossovers, on the other hand, are also as motivated and as fired up as their rivals.

Despite some key departures and roster shakeups, Chery Tiggo shocked the competition with its sheer determination to rise the ranks after years of futility.

Now the Crossovers are just three set wins away from becoming the first-ever pre-season champs after making history as the Philippines’ first pro titlists.

Head coach Norman Miguel warns his team about getting too emotional. He wants the underdogs to remain focused on the big picture.

“Pressure is given, but as much as possible we wouldn’t want that pressure to sit in,” said Miguel, whose squad sent Cignal packing 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, in the semis. M. Escarlote

“I always remind them to stay calm, have a relaxed mind. It’s hard to play with overwhelming thoughts.”

Seasoned hitter Ara Galang, Cess Robles, playmaker Jasmine Nabor, Imee Hernandez, young blood Rene Penafiel and ever-passionate leader Aby Marano are pulling out all the stops to carry Chery Tiggo on top.

Meanwhile, the Cool Smashers and HD Spikers try to salvage some measure of pride in the consolation battle for third at 4 p.m.