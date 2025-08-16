Phl jins vie in Vietnam

A total of 61 members of the SMART/MPVSF Philippine team leave for Khan Hoa, Vietnam today to compete in the tough 17th ASEAN Taekwondo Federation Championships.

Asian Games veteran Baby Jessica Canabal spearheads a good mix of battle-tested fighters and rising stars — all raring to show their stuff after months of rigorous training under the watchful eyes of well-decorated coaches who carried the national flag with pride and might in not so distant the past.

Aside from the lanky but power-kicking Canabal, Philippine Taekwondo Association secretary general Rocky Samson also likes the winning chances of Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Laila Delo, former University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Nusair Lao of National University and Justin Mark Agno — silver medal winner in last year’s Daegu World University Festival in Korea — owing to their impressive resume.

They will all be fighting in Kyorugi Senior division (sparring), while Angelous Lustado, Ethan Chavez, Felicity Castel and Rhiyanne Cadileña will be leading the juniors campaign — each one raring to make a name in hopes of keeping their status till they reach their senior years.

The campaign of 54 fighters is fully supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

Bannering the exciting poomsae squad (forms) are Zyka Santiago, Jeus Yape, Ian Corton and Nicole Labayne.

The event will serve as a tune-up for some team members to the upcoming World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China set 24 to 30 October and in the SEA Games in Bangkok Thailand this December.

PTA officials, led by Grand Master Hong Sung-chon, also hope to use the event as an opportunity to gauge their SEAG rivals as 10 other ASEAN countries will be taking part in the event.