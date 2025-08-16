PBBM flogs flood control rip-offs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. launched a comprehensive investigation into the government’s flood control program after an internal review exposed 15 contractors that cornered nearly 20 percent of the over P500 billion program budget.

The probe, prompted by “disturbing” patterns in project awards, includes a site inspection in Calumpit, Bulacan, where St. Timothy Construction Corp.’s substandard work was scrutinized.

The following were the President’s activities last week that centered on his running after corruption in government as the yearly budget season starts.

11 August

15 firms cornered lucrative flood deals

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered a comprehensive investigation into the government’s multibillion-peso flood control program after an internal review revealed “disturbing” patterns in spending and the awarding of projects, including 15 contractors that secured nearly 20 percent of the over P500-billion program budget.

Mr. Marcos unveiled sumbongsapangulo.ph, a new public website that maps ongoing flood control projects and allows citizens to submit reports on irregularities.

The move follows his directive in his fourth State of the Nation Address last month to audit the Department of Public Works and Highways’ flood mitigation program, one of the largest line items in the national budget.

Not ‘playing with fire’

China’s accusation that President Marcos’ recent remarks on a possible conflict over Taiwan amounted to “playing with fire” was slammed by the Chief Executive who said the Philippines was only exercising its resolve to defend its territory amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Mr. Marcos defended the remarks he made while on a state visit to India last week where he said the Philippines would inevitably be affected in the event of a military conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan.

The President cited the country’s geographic proximity and the presence of thousands of Filipino workers on the self-ruled island. The remark drew the ire of China.

12 August

PNP on right track

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is “on the right track” toward regaining the public’s trust, citing the lower crime rate and its new operational capabilities, while stressing that public perception is as important as statistics, according to President Marcos.

Speaking during the 124th Police Service Anniversary celebration in Camp Crame, Marcos said the latest data showed that crime incidence from June 2024 to June 2025 decreased compared with the preceding year.

“But we recognize that numbers alone cannot allay the fears of our people,” he said.

Online gambling conclave to convene

President Marcos plans to convene a meeting with various stakeholders, including representatives of religious groups, to discuss a proposed policy on online gambling regulation.

The President’s initiative to hold consultations with concerned parties is still in the scheduling stage, following the ongoing budget preparations of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). The meeting aims to gather input for a thorough study of the social and economic impacts of online gaming.

PBBM receives 2026 NEP

President Marcos on Tuesday received the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) in a ceremony at Malacañang.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman handed over the 2026 NEP to Marcos, who was impressed by the English and Filipino versions of the President’s Budget Message on the proposed national budget for 2026.

13 August

Best regional police office named

The Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region credited its strong culture of discipline and innovative community programs for its winning the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Best Regional Office award for 2025.

President Marcos and PNP Chief Gen. Nicholas Torre conferred the recognition during the PNP Service Anniversary rites in Quezon City on Tuesday, with PRO-CAR Director Brig. Gen. Ericson Dilag receiving the award.

PRO-CAR spokesperson Capt. Clotheldee Pacuyan said in a statement the honor reflected not just the operational excellence but also the trust and safety felt by Cordillerans.

10 new fish ports in pipeline

The President unveiled a plan to establish 10 new fish ports with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, as part of efforts to develop the agri-fishery sector and attain food security.

Mr. Marcos made the commitment as he led the inauguration of the rehabilitated and improved Philippine Fisheries Development Authority–Iloilo Fish Port Complex in Barangay Tanza-Baybay, Iloilo City.

In his speech, Marcos cited the importance of building new fish ports with key structures, such as cold storage facilities, to enhance operational efficiency and address logistics issues.

Barangay, SK polls moved to 2026

President Marcos signed Republic Act 12232 postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from December 2025 to November 2026 and fixing the term of office of village and youth officials at four years.

Under the new law, no barangay official may serve more than three consecutive terms in the same position, while SK officials may serve only one term.

The next BSKE will be held on the first Monday of November 2026 and every four years thereafter, with winners assuming office on 1 December following the elections.

14 August

Law boosts judiciary’s independence

President Marcos signed into law Republic Act 12233, the Judiciary Fiscal Autonomy Act, a measure defining the scope and extent of the judiciary’s fiscal independence as a coequal branch of government.

The new law, signed in a ceremony in Malacañang, affirms the constitutional provision that the judiciary’s budget cannot be reduced below the previous year’s allocation and must be automatically and regularly released after congressional approval.

“Democracy can only take root when every Filipino is certain that the law is the same for all and that those who create, enforce, and interpret the laws do so without fear, without favor, and without anyone holding them by the purse strings,” Marcos said.

UN exec eyes tighter relations

President Marcos and the new United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in the Philippines, Arnaud Peral, exchanged commitments to foster stronger partnerships. Peral paid a courtesy call on Marcos at Malacañang on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos and Peral discussed ways to enhance the collaboration between the Philippine government and the UN to advance the country’s development agenda and accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Their meeting focused on how the UN can further support the Philippine government in advancing national development priorities and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” the PCO said.

Peral was named UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines on 1 February, with the approval of the host government.

Strategic ties strengthened

President Marcos and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between the Philippines and South Korea, as they pledged closer cooperation in trade, defense and cultural exchanges.

The commitment was made in a phone call between Marcos and Lee on Thursday.

“During their conversation, President Marcos conveyed his warm congratulations and expressed his full support for President Lee’s administration,” the PCO said.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the strategic partnership, emphasizing cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, defense and security, and people-to-people ties.”

Questions on Bulacan projects raised

President Marcos conducted a site inspection of river protection and flood mitigation structures in two barangays in Calumpit, Bulacan, amid the government’s crackdown on anomalous flood control projects.

Marcos first visited Barangay Bulusan to inspect the rehabilitation of a river protection structure.

St. Timothy Construction Corp., one of the top three contractors that secured the majority of flood control projects nationwide, handled the P96.4-million rehabilitation of a river protection structure in the village.

After his inspection, Marcos said he would demand an explanation from the company for its substandard work and failure to carry out the desilting of the river.