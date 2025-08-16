Patti Austin joins Babyface in Manila concert

Babyface is set to light up the stage for a back-to-back concert with award winning R&B artist Patti Austin.

The legendary singers will perform for Filipino fans on 27 October at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Kenny Edmonds, also known as Babyface, is a 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and the only producer to win the Producer of the Year category four times, three times of which were in consecutive years (1995-1997); a record he holds to this day.

Kenny is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton,TLC, Outkast and P!nk.

He has written and produced hits for artists Bobby Brown, Boyz II Men, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Mary J Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Janet Jackson, NSYNC, Chaka Khan, Faith Evans, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Lil Wayne, Luther Vandross and Barba Streisand.

Patti Austin is a singer and songwriter and has done backup vocals and duets with artists such as Paul Simon, Billy Joel and Michael Jackson.

Her duet with James Ingram for “Baby, Come To Me” gave more spotlight to her name by becoming a number one hit on the Billboard magazine pop chart. Her hits “Say You Love Me,” “All Behind Us Now”, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing”, “Stop Look Listen”, “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”, “If I Believe”, “You Gotta Be”, “In My Life”, “It Might Be You” and “Rhythm Of the Streets” are loved by Filipinos.

The concert is presented by Ovation Productions with Blast TV.

Tickets are available at smtickets.com.