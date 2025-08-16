Patafa awaiting Brown’s fate

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is still hoping that Robyn Brown will be able to make the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September.

PATAFA secretary general Jasper Tanhueco said they are praying the Filipino-American hurdler will be able to make the cut before the 25 August deadline.

So far, Ernest John Obiena booked his slot for the World Athletics Championships after hitting the qualifying standard of 5.82 meters.

“We are supporting Robyn in hopes of qualifying for World Championships in Tokyo together with our best pole vaulter, EJ Obena. Hopefully, Robyn will be able to qualify,” Tanhueco said.

“EJ is already qualified so we are only waiting for Robyn.”

The qualifying standard for the women’s 100m hurdles is at 12.73 seconds while the 400m hurdles is at 54.65 seconds.

Brown previously clocked in 13.85 seconds in the 100m hurdles while she also tallied a time of 57.39 seconds in the 400m hurdles last May for two gold medals in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.