Pasay cleanup nets over 23 tons of trash

More than 23,000 kilos of waste have been collected from Manila Bay and the Libertad Channel over the past week during the cleanup operations of the Pasay City government.

According to the city’s public information office, a total of 23.2 metric tons of garbage were removed from 7 to 15 August.

The daily haul ranged from 1.7 to 4.9 tons, peaking on 15 August with 4,938 kilos collected.

The cleanup, carried out in partnership with SM Smart City Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Pasay Libertad Anglers Association, aims to prevent blocked waterways.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano called on other sectors to work with the city in improving waste disposal systems and conducting river desilting to increase water-carrying capacity.