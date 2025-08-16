Pampanga, Gensan, Batangas clobber foes

Pampanga, Gensan and Batangas battered their opponents to rev up their drive in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Powered by Larry Muyang and Jhaymo Eguilos, the Giant Lanterns trounced the Quezon City Galeries Taipans, 90-73, in the nightcap to raise their record to 16-7 and share fourth spot with Caloocan Batang Kankaloo in the North Division.

The 6-foot-6 Muyang posted 20 points, five rebounds and two assists to edge the 6-foot-6 Eguilos, who notched 12 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Best Player honors.

Archie Concepcion supported them with nine points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, and Sonny Estil with eight points and three rebounds.

Quezon City, which slid to 6-17, drew 16 points, five rebounds and two steals from Jayson Puray and 11 points each from Nino Ibañez and Vincent Cunanan.

Gensan, with six Warriors in double figures, routed the Bacolod Tubo Slashers, 104-71, in the second game and climbed to 14-9 behind the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters in the chase for South playoff spots in the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Mark Cruz contributed to the Warriors’ cause with 23 points and six rebounds, and so did Felix Apreku with 10 points, a night-high 24 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Other Warriors who delivered were Nico Elorde with 13 points and seven assists, Jeemwell Cosip and Chris Masaglang with 12 points each, and Rene Pacquiao with 10 points.

Bacolod skidded to 3-20 as only Mart James Barrera and Mark Ray Dubouzet struck back with 21 and 20 points, respectively.