Palace confirms NBI chief’s resignation

Malacañang has confirmed the irrevocable resignation of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yet to act on it or name a replacement, leaving a key law enforcement post in limbo.

“Confirmed. He submitted his resignation. Wala pa po comment mula sa Pangulo (There was no comment from the President) as of now,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters in a text message on Saturday.

A copy of Santiago’s resignation letter, dated 15 August and coursed through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, was later obtained by the media.

In it, Santiago said his “irrevocable resignation” would take effect immediately after a new NBI chief is appointed.

“My detractors and those who have a sinister interest in my position incessantly make moves to besmirch my reputation,” Santiago wrote. “I cannot allow this seemingly orchestrated move to blacken my reputation, which I have built through the years.”

Palace weighs options

So far, Malacañang was tight-lipped on who might succeed Santiago.

The position carries much weight as the NBI is at the frontline of the country’s battle against corruption, organized crime, cybercrime and human trafficking.

A change in leadership could influence the pace and direction of ongoing investigations, some of them politically sensitive.

Political observers noted the President’s choice will signal how seriously the administration intends to push its anti-corruption agenda.

“The NBI director is not just another appointment. He controls the agency that probes powerful figures. Whoever takes over would set the tone for how independent the bureau will be,” one former justice official said.

Short but stormy tenure

Santiago, a former Manila regional trial court judge, was appointed NBI chief in June 2024.

Known for his tough stance against crime, he made headlines for a series of anti-corruption initiatives, including the relief of a special NBI task force linked to irregularities and the arrests of a Pampanga mayor and a former Albay councilor in separate extortion cases.

But his 14-month tenure was also marred by political headwinds.

In May 2025, he was among several top officials who submitted courtesy resignations following President Marcos’ directive to agency heads to vacate their posts as part of a sweeping government “recalibration.”

Santiago said the smear campaign against him began after that gesture of compliance, though he did not identify who were behind it.

“With this, I tender my irrevocable resignation to take effect immediately upon the appointment of my replacement in order not to disrupt the smooth flow of operations,” he wrote in his letter.

What’s next for NBI

The NBI, which operates under the Department of Justice, plays a crucial role in building cases against public officials accused of corruption. It is also the lead agency in high-profile criminal probes — from cyber fraud to organized criminal syndicates.

With Santiago stepping down and no successor yet named, questions arise on how smoothly the bureau will continue its work, especially in politically sensitive cases.

For now, operations remain under senior officials, but the Palace’s silence on the next appointee has fueled speculation about possible contenders — from career NBI insiders to prosecutors and retired judges with political backing.

Until the President makes his choice, the NBI — and its credibility — hangs in the balance.