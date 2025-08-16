Muntinlupa fire renders 21 families homeless

A fire that struck Barangay Buli, Muntinlupa City before dawn on Saturday has displaced 21 families, the Muntinlupa City government said.

The fire started around 4 a.m., at a house on Espeleta Street and quickly spread to nearby homes made of light materials.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) raised the fire to a second alarm before it was declared fire out at 5:38 a.m. Two individuals sustained minor injuries.

Muntinlupa City government confirmed on Saturday afternoon that displaced families have been temporarily evacuated to the Multi-Purpose Hall behind the Mullet Covered Court.

BFP investigators are still investigating the cause of fire.