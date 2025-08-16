Leptospirosis cases down last week — DOH

The number of leptospirosis cases went down last week, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

From 10 to 14 August, the DOH logged 10 leptospirosis cases daily, compared to almost 200 per day during the week of 3 to 9 August.

In total, there were 3,752 cases of leptospirosis from 8 June, a week after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the start of the rainy season.

The DOH assured the public that it remains on alert and its 49 leptospirosis fast lanes remain operational nationwide.

From 27, the DOH increased to 49 its leptospirosis fast lanes across the country to combat the ongoing threat of the disease.

The hospitals with leptospirosis fast lanes include:

• San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital

• East Avenue Medical Center

• Quirino Memorial Medical Center

• Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium

• Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

• Philippine Orthopedic Center

• San Lazaro Hospital

• Valenzuela Medical Center

• Tondo Medical Center

• Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center

• Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

• Rizal Medical Center

• Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

• National Children's Hospital

• National Center for Mental Health

• Lung Center of the Philippines

• National Kidney and Transplant Institute

• Philippine Children's Medical Center

• Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

• Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center

• Region 1 Medical Center

• Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital

• Bataan General Hospital

• Mariveles Mental Hospital

• Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center

• Talavera General Hospital

• Batangas Medical Center

• Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center

• Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center

• Ilocos Sur Medical Center

• Northwestern Cagayan General Hospital

• Batanes General Hospital

• Cagayan Valley Medical Center

• Southern Isabela Medical Center

• Region 2 Trauma Medical Center

• Southern Tagalog Medical Center

• Bicol Medical Center

• Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center

• Bicol Regional General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center

• Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital

• Western Visayas Medical Center

• Western Visayas Sanitarium

• Cebu South Medical Center

• Mayor Hilarion A. Romero Sr. Regional Teaching and Training Hospital

• Northern Mindanao Medical Center

• Amai Pakpak Medical Center

• Davao Regional Medical Center

• Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis Center

• Davao Occidental General Hospital

According to the Health department, the leptospirosis fast lanes aim to provide quicker diagnosis, treatment, and medical attention to patients showing symptoms of the waterborne bacterial infection as cases rise after flooding.

The DOH reminded the public to immediately consult the said fast lanes or the nearest health center if submerged in floodwaters or exposed to mud this rainy season, so that the risk level can be assessed properly.

Leptospirosis is a serious infection from wading in floodwaters contaminated with rat or animal urine.

Leptospirosis symptoms include fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches, particularly in the calves and back. Some individuals may also experience red eyes, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rash.

In more severe cases, leptospirosis can lead to jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes, kidney failure, meningitis, and lung problems.