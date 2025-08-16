Lady Blazers shoot down Blue Eagles

College of Saint Benilde logged its third straight win Saturday after crushing Ateneo de Manila University, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge Cup at the Paco Arena Sports and Events Center in Manila.

Kai Lleses powered the Lady Blazers to the solo lead with a 3-0 win-loss card with 10 points built on eight attacks and two aces, spearheading a balanced offense that wrapped up the match in just one hour and 14 minutes.

The outside hitter also tallied eight digs and six excellent receptions in a near-flawless outing for the 2023 champions.

“The initial plan was to follow our system and do what is right because if they get nervous, they won’t be able to do anything right. The bottom line is they had just to follow the system and be consistent,” assistant coach Corrine Apostol said.

Saint Benilde dictated the tempo early with setter Chenae Basarte orchestrating the offense and taking advantage of Ateneo’s shaky first-ball reception. Basarte finished with 17 excellent sets while adding three points, including two service aces.

The Blue Eagles showed flashes late in the first and second sets behind Zey Pacia’s steady scoring, but costly miscues proved their undoing.

Ateneo committed 27 errors overall, including three straight in the third set that effectively handed the match to Benilde.

Statistically, both teams recorded 35 attacks, but the Lady Blazers dominated at the net with seven blocks and imposed pressure from the service line with six aces.

Middle blockers Zam Nolasco and Cristy Ondangan chipped in nine points apiece, while Rhea Densing contributed five.