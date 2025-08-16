Kameda keeps fingers crossed after Casimero recruitment

Johnriel Casimero will undergo some sort of an audition when he makes his debut as Koki Kameda’s new talent in a fight being eyed for December either in Kyrgyzstan or Japan.

“We’ll see what happens in his first fight under Kameda Promotions,” Kameda said on Saturday at Winford Resort Casino.

Kameda signed up the immensely-popular Filipino three-division champion to a promotional contract recently.

Kameda added that Casimero will be brought to Japan for training. Kyrgyzstan, where Kameda just held a big promotion, is also an option as venue for his training camp.

“I would like to see him do his sparring in Japan,” he said.

Casimero’s one-year suspension by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) will lapse in October.

He was meted a 12-month ban by the JBC after failing to make weight in a fight with Saul Sanchez of the United States in October last year in Yokohama.

While Casimero knocked out Sanchez in the first round, his being overweight was taken seriously by the JBC.

At 36 years of age, Casimero is in a mad rush to get another shot at the world crown, something Kameda swears would depend on his “behavior.”

During a dinner meeting with Casimero on Friday, Kameda made it clear with His newly-signed talent that there is no guarantee that he will battle pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue.

Casimero holds a 34-4-1win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts and remains ranked in the world by the major sanctioning bodies.

“Everything would depend on how he will look in his first fight with Kameda Promotions,” added Kameda, obviously aware of Casimero’s multiple weighin violations, including the fiasco in Dubai in 2021, in Liverpool in April 2022 and his being stripped of the world light-flyweight title in 2014 in Cebu when he stepped in five pounds over 108.