Junior golfers vie for Elite spots

The Luzon swing of the ICTSI Junior Elite PGT Series reaches its dramatic conclusion this week at the tricky John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City – a cool-weather finale that’s poised to bring intense, high-stakes action across all divisions.

Serving as the seventh and final leg of the series’ course-hopping Luzon circuit, this leg, unfolding Tuesday, is more than just another tournament; it’s a pivotal battleground for young golfers chasing the coveted last few spots in the Elite Junior Finals, set for 7 to 10 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Only the top four players from each of the three age categories (7-10, 11-14, and 15-18) – with at least three tournaments under their belt – will form the North squad for the finals.

There, they’ll face off against their counterparts from the Visayas-Mindanao series in a Ryder Cup-style team showdown, a unique and exciting format designed to test both individual excellence and team chemistry.

As the junior golf scene shifts to John Hay, the city’s famous crisp mountain air and serene pine-lined fairways provide a stark contrast to the intensity of the competition. The cool Baguio climate, often considered ideal for golf, will do little to chill the heated battles brewing in every division.

Players not only face the demands of a short but challenging course layout but must also manage the mounting pressure of the season’s final opportunity to secure a place in the finals. For many, every swing could be the one that makes – or breaks – their dream of competing in the finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Expect tightly fought matches, emotional finishes and strategic plays as young golfers look to harness the altitude, navigate tricky greens and rise above nerves in what promises to be a memorable leg.

While several players across the age brackets have already locked in their spots with dominant performances throughout the first six legs, a flurry of competitors remain in the hunt – creating thrilling subplots in each division.

Mavis Espedido leads the charge in the girls’ 7-10 division with 45 points, highlighted by three victories, while Winter Serapio (37 points) is also safely through.

Also in strong contention are Venus delos Santos (34) and Tyra Garingalao (32).

But focus will be on Ronee Dungca, who has surged late with back-to-back wins at Riviera and Pradera Verde, tying Penelope Sy at 30 points. A win here (worth 15 points) could punch Dungca’s ticket to the finals.

In boys’ 7-10, Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc are tied at the top with 45 points each, while Asher Abad and Halo Pangilinan sit at 34, with Kingston Ching (20) looking to make a late push.

In girls’ 11-14 class, the Sarines twins, Mona and Lisa, have long secured the top spots with identical 45 points. But a tight race remains for the final two slots among Kendra Garingalao (32), Alexie Gabi (26), and a duo tied at 22 – Eliana Dumalaog and Marqaela Dy.

In boys’ 11-14. Ryuji Suzuki (42) and Vito Sarines (39) are strong contenders, leaving the fight for the last two spots among Jacob Casuga (35), Race Manhit (34), Zianbeau Edoc (30) and Ryuichi Tao (26) in a tight cluster.

Rafa Anciano (45) and Levonne Talion (39) have secured their berths in the girls’ 15-18 category with the final two slots hotly contested by Chloe Rada (32), Tiffany Bernardino (30) and Angelica Bañez (20).

In the boys’ premier division, Patrick Tambalque, a three-leg winner, tops the chart with 45 points with Shinichi Suzuki (39) and Zachary Villaroman (37) also in strong positions.

The fourth spot sees a tight battle with Kristoffer Nadales (32) holding a slight edge over Jose Carlos Taruc (30), and John Paul Agustin, Jr. (20) still with an outside shot.