Junior golfers clash for JPGT Elite spots

The Luzon swing of the ICTSI Junior Elite PGT Series reaches its dramatic conclusion this week at the tricky John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City — a cool-weather finale that’s poised to bring intense, high-stakes action across all divisions.

Serving as the seventh and final leg of the series’ course-hopping Luzon circuit, this leg, unfolding Tuesday, is more than just another tournament; it’s a pivotal battleground for young golfers chasing the coveted last few spots in the Elite Junior Finals, set for 7 to 10 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Only the top four players from each of the three age categories (7-10, 11-14 and 15-18) — with at least three tournaments under their belt — will form the North squad for the finals.

There, they’ll face off against their counterparts from the Visayas-Mindanao series in a Ryder Cup-style team showdown, a unique and exciting format designed to test both individual excellence and team chemistry.

As the junior golf scene shifts to John Hay, the city’s famous crisp mountain air and serene pine-lined fairways provide a stark contrast to the intensity of the competition. The cool Baguio climate, often considered ideal for golf, will do little to chill the heated battles brewing in every division.