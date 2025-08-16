Joy Barcoma: From Bacoor to the World Stage as Miss Philippines Earth 2025

The stage was set, the lights were ablaze, and the air inside Okada Manila on 10 August, crackled with anticipation. For months, 35 women from across the Philippines and overseas communities had poured their hearts into one mission — to become the country’s next voice for the environment. That night, Bacoor’s Joy Barcoma not only claimed the coveted Miss Philippines Earth 2025 crown but also cemented herself as a force for change in a world that needs it now more than ever.

The crowning of a queen

Crowned by outgoing titleholder Irha Mel Alfeche of Matanao, Davao del Sur — who herself made the nation proud by finishing in the Top 12 at Miss Earth 2024 — Joy emerged victorious, her poise matched only by her unwavering environmental commitment.

Sharing the spotlight with her were the four elemental queens:

• Maria Flordeliz Mabao of Antipolo — Miss Philippines Air 2025

• Angel Rose Tambal of La Paz, Leyte — Miss Philippines Water 2025

• Jaymie Strickland of Tallahassee, Florida, USA — Miss Philippines Fire 2025

• Kriezl Jane Torres of Talakag, Bukidnon — Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2025

It was a night steeped in the pageant’s “Beauty for a Cause” philosophy, with each titleholder tasked to carry forward advocacies that blend beauty, intellect, and genuine concern for the planet.

The answer heard around the room

In the final round, the Top 5 finalists each faced the same pivotal question:

“How would you utilize the platform of Miss Philippines Earth to make a positive impact in the community?”

Joy’s response — delivered with eloquence, conviction, and a vision beyond her years — was the moment the crown seemed destined for her head.

“For 25 years, Miss Philippines Earth has been at the forefront of environmentalism.

If I am to become a queen of the Miss Philippines Earth organization, I would like to evoke eco-consciousness to the youth, make smart innovations, and inclusive investments in the Philippines for us to be able to move forward.

Because I’d like to prove that we are not just the women of the earth — we are also women of the future.”

The audience erupted in applause, sensing they had just witnessed a queen speaking not just for the competition, but for a movement.

Roots in advocacy and public service

Long before the crown, Joy was already deeply entrenched in causes close to her heart. A Broadcast Communication graduate from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, she honed her communication skills through work in government, first as a public relations officer in the Presidential Communications Office, later as a consultant at the House of Representatives, and now serving her own city as a consultant for the local government of Bacoor.

“It was about representing countless less fortunate people — people who are deprived of their own chances and their own voices to call for help,” she once wrote. “I wanted to tell their stories in hopes that someone besides me will listen.”

Pageant journey and prior triumphs

Miss Philippines Earth 2025 isn’t Joy’s first foray into pageantry. In Miss World Philippines 2021, she reached the Top 24 and received the Beauty with a Purposeaward for her mental health advocacy. She has also represented her hometown in Miss Kasanggayahan Philippines, carrying the pride of the Municipality of Juban.

Her consistency in championing causes — mental health, environmental protection, LGBTQIA+ rights — has made her a standout not just in beauty circles but in advocacy work.

Mental health champion

Joy is the Region IV-A head of the Youth for Mental Health Coalition Inc. and a vocal advocate for breaking the stigma around mental illness. She uses her social media platforms to promote awareness, encourage conversations, and remind everyone: “Mental health matters the same way as physical health does. Let’s talk about it and help break the stigma. Be kind to your mind and to other people’s minds.”

A nature lover and disaster resilience advocate

Joy’s commitment to the environment is far from symbolic. She joins tree and coral planting activities, participates in coastal cleanups, and supports Earth Day events. Freediving, one of her passions, has become both a personal refuge for mental well-being and a way to connect with marine ecosystems.

Beyond green: Fashion, inclusion and love yourself

While Joy appreciates fashion, she’s unafraid to confront its environmental cost. During the pageant, she pledged to give up fast fashion, citing its massive ecological footprint from microfibers and waste. Instead, she champions sustainable fashion choices.

Her advocacy portfolio also includes being an LGBTQIA+ ally — actively supporting Pride Month, queer theater, and the idea that gender should never be a spectacle but “a way of being.” Additionally, she is a supporter of Love Yourself, a community organization focused on HIV prevention and care.

Looking ahead: The Miss Earth 2025 mission

As she prepares to represent the Philippines at Miss Earth 2025 — the pageant’s landmark 25th edition — Joy carries with her the weight of the country’s strong legacy: four global crowns from Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

And if her name is called again at the end of Miss Earth 2025, it will be because she stayed true to her mission: being a woman of the Earth and a woman of the future.

