Japanese royalty treats expand in the Philippines

Originating as a treat for royal families in Japan, Warabimochi Kamakura has perfected this heritage dessert with a modern twist. Using high-quality ingredients and a secret recipe, the brand has transformed Warabimochi into a global phenomenon, blending tradition with innovation to captivate dessert lovers worldwide.

The Bonifacio Glocal City branch is set to open on 16 August at LG Level, SM Aura and ready to serve up its signature melt-in-your-mouth treats and refreshing dessert drinks. With the much-anticipated expansion in Manila, Warabimochi Kamakura boasts of over 60 locations across Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, the USA, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

What is Warabimochi?

For those new to the experience, Warabimochi is a traditional Japanese snack known for its signature silky, jelly-like texture. Typically dusted with roasted soybean flour (Kinako) and paired with a sweet syrup, this snack is a staple in Japanese culture, offering a perfect blend of texture and flavor that’s light yet satisfying. Warabimochi Kamakura elevates this classic with artisanal preparation methods and carefully sourced ingredients, making every bite a tribute to Japan’s culinary artistry.

Warabimochi fans were introduced to the flavorful Kinako and Matcha at the SM Megamall branch and can avail both flavors along with Black Sesame, the newest Warabimochi family member and an SM Aura exclusive Warabimochi.

Aside from the Warabimochi experience are the drinks menu featuring classics such as Matcha, Strawberry, Hojicha, Coffee, Lemonade and Matcha Lemonade with warabimochi sinkers and now adding the two SM Aura exclusive beverages — Matcha Latte Warabimochi and Hojicha Latte Warabimochi.