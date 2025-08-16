‘I love SG’

To celebrate the launch, the oceanarium presents a season of opening celebrations featuring a curated series of showcases and a variety of activities by distinguished Singapore talents — encompassing hands-on workshops, installations, presentations and more, designed for visitors of all ages to discover their role in ocean stewardship. Beyond these special celebrations, the oceanarium has also unveiled an expanded suite of purpose-driven public programs that can be added onto the day experience.

Among the oceanarium’s features are its own dedicated Research and Learning Center with ongoing research and advance ocean literacy programs; and Living Oceans Exhibition, an insightful look at the diversity and beauty of our blue planet. Presented in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), this showcase features curated specimens from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and research posters from the RWS-NUS Living Laboratory partnership. Together, they underscore the rich biodiversity of marine ecosystems and highlight the importance of protecting our shared ocean heritage.

Ties That Bind, a photo gallery by internationally-acclaimed Singaporean photographers Toh Xing Jie and Michael Aw, takes center stage at the oceanarium. Situated within the Spirit of Exploration zone, the installation highlights the intricate relationships that sustain ocean life, offering an emotive visual narrative of interdependence, resilience and hope.

As part of SG60 National Day celebrations, Ties That Bind highlights the works of Singaporean photographers, showcasing their passion for the ocean and efforts to inspire greater awareness and action for marine conservation. The showcase also has a dedicated section that features marine animals native to Singapore waters, emphasizing the rich biodiversity of local marine environment.

To deepen engagement with marine science and conservation, the oceanarium introduces a comprehensive suite of signature programs. Aquarist Lab, where guests observe sea jelly husbandry and breeding efforts, is where to witness a live feeding session and see aquarists in action.

Animal Spotlight: Corals is an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour that turns attention to the living architects of the reef, revealing their critical role in sustaining marine biodiversity and the efforts underway to protect them. Visitors can also observe aquarists in action and learn about their coral propagation efforts firsthand.

Ocean in Focus: Into the Abyss is an in-depth guided tour that offers a closer look into how deep-dwelling animals have not just adapted and survived but thrived in the harshest of conditions. This tour offers private access to support areas where specialized care is provided for these elusive, yet intriguing animals.

Singapore Flyer reimagined

Starting 8 August, guests have been enjoying a reimagined Singapore Flyer journey that traces the full arc of Singapore’s story, from ancient origins to modern marvels.

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th year of independence, Time Capsule — a two-story multisensory attraction first opened in 2020 — has been transformed into a fully immersive pre-flight experience blending cutting-edge multimedia, interactive exhibits and cinematic storytelling, all enhanced by a personalized web app. This prelude sets the stage for the Singapore Flyer journey, which culminates in breathtaking 360-degree views of the city skyline.

Singapore’s story comes alive through an interactive journey at Time Capsule led by R65, a time-traveling robot. Created in collaboration with creative studio Untitled Project, guests are transported back to the 1200s to uncover Singapore’s mythical legends and fascinating origins as a trading port, with full-screen video animations, projection mapping and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology bringing each moment of history vividly to life. Guests can wander down an interactive Singapore River meandering through history, and step into nostalgia with a chess-tile concrete table set before a 300-degree projection wall chronicling Singapore’s transformation.

On Level 2, vibrant Peranakan-themed installations, LiDAR-enabled interactive games, and multimedia showcases explore Singapore’s identity and role on the world stage. For a personalized experience, guests may use the Time Capsule web app and complimentary WiFi to scan QR codes and delve deeper with life-sized characters, from traders to the indigenous Orang Laut.

The immersive ground-level experience transitions seamlessly into the sky as guests board the Singapore Flyer, soaring 165 meters above the city and unlocking deeper insights into nearby landmarks with the FLYER360 mobile app powered by augmented reality. Time Capsule entry is included in every admission ticket, transforming the Singapore Flyer journey from a 30-minute ride into an integrated 75-minute adventure through Singapore’s inspiring evolution – from a humble settlement to a world-class city.

Ringo Leung, general manager of Singapore Flyer, said, “The reimagined Singapore Flyer journey invites everyone to experience the Singapore story in an entirely fresh and entertaining way, from the ground to the sky. By integrating immersive on-ground adventures with interactive in-capsule experiences, we aim to present a fun, multifaceted perspective of Singapore that goes beyond the traditional observation wheel experience.”

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Singapore premiere

At Sands Theater, Marina Bay Sands, award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is set to have its Singapore premiere with a strictly limited season from 30 October to 16 November. Leading the Singapore season is Ellis Kirk as Evan Hansen, returning to the role after appearing in the West End production. He is joined by Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, reprising the role she played in the original London cast.

Singapore Sling and ‘staycation’

In Sentosa island, Raffles Sentosa offers Sentosa Sling, the resort’s sustainable reimagination of the original Singapore Sling, crafted with upcycled watermelon skins and lemon leaves from the resort’s garden.

Meanwhile, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena is delighted to invite guests to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday with thoughtfully curated stays and dining experiences, steeped in local flavor and warm hospitality that honors local heritage and connection. Guests can indulge in a blend of stay and dining experiences, from the hotel’s contemporary rooms with stunning views of the city’s skyline, Sky22’s inventive take on Singaporean cuisine, to the rooftop sanctuary of Las Palmas, immersing themselves in experiences with their loved ones.