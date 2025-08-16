'Hello, Love, Again,' 'Sunshine,' 'Green Bones' fights for Oscar entry

As part of a seven-member committee, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Direk Jose Javier Reyes announced the seven finalist films for the country’s official entry to the Academy Awards during a press conference for Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) on Friday.

“Sometime at the end of the month, the committee will convene to select the Oscar entry, which will then be announced at a gala night on 11 September. For now, there are seven films submitted for consideration,” Reyes said.

The films shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film entry are:

Sunshine, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, starring Maris Racal

Magellan, directed by Lav Diaz, starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Ronnie Lazaro

Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea, a documentary by Baby Ruth Villarama

Hello, Love, Again, directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards

Green Bones, directed by Zig Dulay, starring Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid

Some Nights I Feel Like Walking, directed by Petersen Vargas, starring Miguel Odron

Song of the Fireflies, directed by King Palisoc, starring Morissette, Rachel Alejandro, Noel Comia Jr., and Chai Fonacier

“There is no animation this year, but Iti Mapupukaw was the closest, landing in the top 15. That’s why we continue pushing for animation,” Reyes added.

Once the official entry is chosen, the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) will assist in the campaign, with FDCP committing P1 million in support.

Reyes noted that some films may have an advantage in terms of promotion.

“You know, it’s complicated. It’s not enough to be the best movie—you need a machinery to promote. It’s important to be recognized in festivals so that when you get there, people are already familiar with your title. That’s the advantage some films have,” he explained.

Among these are Magellan, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Sunshine, which won the Crystal Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival; and Food Delivery, which has gained attention for its highly controversial subject matter. “It’s being talked about even in America,” Reyes pointed out.

Other films also have their own strengths: the box-office hit Hello, Love, Again; Song of the Fireflies, which won big at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Los Angeles; and Green Bones, awarded Best Picture at the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced in February 2026, with the ceremony set for 15 March 2026.