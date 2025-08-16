Heart Evangelista joins McDonald’s family as new endorser

Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero, better known as fashion icon Heart Evangelista, is the newest face of McDonald’s Philippines, joining its latest rewards coupon campaign.

The announcement sparked chatter online, with some netizens interpreting her entry as a replacement for comedian-host Vice Ganda. One user even remarked, “Companies must be selective of who should represent their brand, not just because people talk about them, but someone who has good moral integrity and a great sense of character.”

The comment was seen as shade directed at Vice Ganda, who currently endorses McDonald’s fried chicken. Critics of Vice had previously claimed that his “jet ski holiday” segment in the Super Divas concert with Regine Velasquez-Alcasid drew backlash and affected sales.

With Evangelista’s elegance and Vice Ganda’s mass appeal, McDonald’s is showing it has room for both star power and wide-ranging influence in its campaigns. Whether this fuels more intrigue or simply more love for the Golden Arches, time will tell.