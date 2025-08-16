Go honored with Distinguished Public Service Award at Legacy Icon Awards 2025

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted that public service is ultimately measured by the lasting positive change it brings to people’s lives as he accepted the Distinguished Public Service and Legislative Excellence Award at the Legacy Icon Awards 2025.

The ceremony, held on August 15 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, is an annual recognition honoring leaders and institutions that have made significant contributions in public service, leadership, and nation-building.

In a video message delivered for the event, Go expressed gratitude for the award, describing it as both a personal honor and a testament to the collective efforts of individuals and institutions dedicated to serving the nation.

“It is with deep gratitude and humility that I accept the Distinguished Public Service and Legislative Excellence Award from the Legacy Icon Awards 2025. This recognition is not just a personal honor, but also a testament to the collective efforts of all who share the same vision of serving our fellow Filipinos with compassion, dedication, and integrity,” Go said.

He emphasized that leadership should be measured not by positions or titles, but by tangible improvements in the lives of Filipinos. “The Legacy Icon Awards is more than just a celebration of individual achievements—it is a reminder that true leadership and public service are measured not by titles or positions, but by the positive and lasting impact we leave in the lives of our people,” he declared.

Go also dedicated the award to his fellow legislators, government partners, and the public, noting that their support strengthens his resolve in the Senate. “I share this honor with my colleagues in the Senate, our government partners, and most especially with the Filipino people whose trust and support continue to inspire me to work harder every day,” he affirmed.

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to reforms aimed at improving communities across the country, pledging to focus on initiatives that promote safer, more secure, and comfortable lives for Filipinos.

“Maraming salamat sa pagkilala sa ating munting kontribusyon sa pambansang paglilingkod. With or without an award, patuloy ang ating serbisyong may malasakit at ipaglalaban natin ang mga repormang makapagbibigay ng mas maayos, mas ligtas, at mas maginhawang buhay para sa bawat Pilipino,” he said.

According to the organizers, Go was selected for the award due to his “inspiring commitment to governance, meaningful reforms, and dedication to the Filipino people,” which earned him a place among the most influential honorees of the year. The council also invited Go to deliver the keynote speech during the gala, highlighting his contributions to legislative work and governance.

Concluding his message, Go thanked the Legacy Icon Awards for the recognition and reiterated his call for collective action in advancing the nation’s progress.