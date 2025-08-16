Food warning labels help Filipino youth make healthier choices — poll

Food warning labels steer Filipino youth consumers toward healthier choices, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found.

Commissioned by the Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA), the poll revealed that highly visible labels could lead to better utilization after 37 percent of respondents who examined a mock-up product with food warning labels said the black octagons were the most striking and easily remembered packaging feature.

The poll was conducted among the youth in the 18 to 34 age group.

In addition, of respondents who saw mock-up food warning labels indicating high in sodium, saturated fats, and total fats, 44 percent certainly identified the product as unhealthy.

Meanwhile, 28 percent decided they will not buy the product, 44 percent will look for other options, and 17 percent will buy less than what they usually consume, with the top reason being the health risk it poses.

Alyannah Lagasca, lead convenor of the HPA Youth Network, said this proves that "the warning labels on food products are effects."

"When packaging clearly identifies items high in sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats, it helps guide Filipino consumers, including children and youth, toward healthier purchasing decisions," Lagasca added.

"International experience reinforces this approach; in Chile, both women and adolescents found that simple black-and-white octagonal warning labels were the most visible, easy to understand, and impactful in influencing their choices. It’s not about guesswork—it’s about clarity," she added.

Lagasca also stressed the importance of creating supportive systems for young people which would enable youth to "lead healthier lives."

Instead of overwhelming the youth with complex information, Lagasca urged the national government and stakeholders to to simplify nutrition messaging "so that children and adolescents can easily adopt nutritious eating habits."

"This is a vital step in preventing premature deaths caused by diet-related noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity," she continued.

"Ultimately, our goal is to empower consumers to make informed decisions—to pause, reflect, and choose wisely. We envision a future where young Filipinos are equipped to make smart, health-conscious choices with confidence and ease," she added.

The SWS survey reported only 11 percent said they remember seeing the Nutri-Score Label, while respondents barely remembered the Traffic Light Label from the mock-up product.

Moreover, most Filipinos who were shown mock-up Nutri-Score and Traffic Light Labels were left confused with 50 percent and 43 percent respectively saying they were undecided whether the product was healthy or not, and 27 percent and 18 percent said they will still buy the product.