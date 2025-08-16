Floodwaters drown man in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY — A man believed to have been swept away by floodwaters was found dead on Saturday in Sitio Ganghaan, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Witnesses said the victim was last seen chasing a taxi that had been carried off by floodwaters in Barangay Ibabao. Police suspect he drowned while trying to reach the vehicle, which was later recovered in a mangrove area in Paknaan.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation into the incident.

The tragedy came as severe flooding submerged major roads in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu and Talisay cities, with water levels reaching from knee to neck-deep.

In Cebu City, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) reported that a family of five in Barangay Pit-os lost their home to the floods.

DSWD head Portia Basmayor said at least 42 households in Sitio Riverside and 56 households in Sitio Tumoy, Barangay Pahina Central — comprising a total of 304 individuals — were evacuated.

In Mandaue, floodwaters also inundated the barangays of Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Tingub, Umapad, Maguikay, Tabok, Alang-alang,and Canduman after the Butuanon River overflowed at around 10 p.m. on Friday.