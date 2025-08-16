Falling into place in Amsterdam

I first met Enzo Alonso and Honey Pangilinan at another destination wedding years ago in Bali. Not knowing a lot of people during the welcome party, I vividly remember Honey making the first effort to converse with me. Enzo was always the nicest, checking on things and talking to me like we’ve known each other for a while. After that trip, I knew they were going to be good friends. Coincidentally, our shared affinity for tequila strengthened my friendship with them.
Years after, to my surprise, I received another destination wedding invitation, this time, their own.
Enzo and Honey went to the same college, knew of each other, but only became friends in 2016 through mutual friends. After spending more time together, everything just fell into place. The friendship blossomed into a natural and easy feeling of love. Years later, they got engaged in Tokyo and decided to be wed in Amsterdam.
According to Honey, “Amsterdam is a city that celebrates individuality, freedom and authenticity — things we both value in our relationship.”
Experiencing destination weddings is magical but planning one doesn’t come without any hiccups. “Honzo,” as they are nicknamed collectively, had an ocular a year before and immediately had a clear vision of what they wanted. Still, the biggest challenge was coordination and logistics, working across time zones, navigating cultural differences and going through language barriers. Fortunately, with family and friends as their solid support group, they enjoyed the planning process without the overwhelming setbacks.
Honey recalled, “Don’t get lost in trends or feel pressured to follow every tradition and do what feels true to you.”
She also shared that it is crucial to remember that this is also about the guests’ experiences, too! From travel ease to tiny details, they made it feel that everyone was cared for. Lastly, even if all plans were laid down ahead of time, embrace the imperfect and be open to unexpected incidents that might just bring more interesting changes that liven up the celebration.
I arrived in Amsterdam a day before the official festivities and, in true Honzo fashion, we were already scheduled to go clubbing with friends. I arrived at Jimmy Woo, a more than two-decades-old nightspot that served as my stylish entry into Amsterdam’s party scene.
As always, tequila was already on the table. We first stayed at the upstairs lounge where we reveled over Reggaeton beats. Continuing the party, we later moved to the downstairs club. As if transported to another world, the atmosphere was illuminated by warm lights all over, creating a cinematic glow.
The official wedding itinerary mirrored Amsterdam’s traditional and modern lifestyle. With guests dressed in all white and the couple in black, we were gathered at the dock of the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam for a dinner cruise. The welcome dinner was hosted in the posh Rederij Belle a canal boat where we dined with views of the different parts of the city. Friends shared heartwarming messages with funny and tear-jerking moments that reminded us of our appreciation of our friendships with the couple.
On the day of the wedding, we were once more gathered at the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam for the wedding ceremony. Finally appreciating the hotel’s interiors, I walked around the timeless and elegant halls of the historic structure.
Afterwards, guests were brought to Satchmo at the heart of Amsterdam for the reception. A cocktail area was set outside the restaurant like a small street party where saxophonist Tal Berlinsky performed a medley of pop and dance songs. It heightened everyone’s emotions and got everyone ready for an all out party. The restaurant’s vibe was stylish and modern, serving great cocktails and even greater food.
Capping the festivities was a very unexpected, high-energy afterparty on the second floor. We didn’t anticipate a hype of emotions when DJ Toni Castro, the groom’s stepdad, took over and even amplified the whole party vibe.
I built up emotions, appreciating Honzo’s heartfelt expressions of love and ending the celebration in high spirits. It was deeply personal, traveling miles away to celebrate their beautiful union. Hearts were full seeing how Honzo simply focused on each other the entire trip and promised to do so for the rest of their lives.