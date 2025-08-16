Falling into place in Amsterdam

Years after, to my surprise, I received another destination wedding invitation, this time, their own.

Enzo and Honey went to the same college, knew of each other, but only became friends in 2016 through mutual friends. After spending more time together, everything just fell into place. The friendship blossomed into a natural and easy feeling of love. Years later, they got engaged in Tokyo and decided to be wed in Amsterdam.

According to Honey, “Amsterdam is a city that celebrates individuality, freedom and authenticity — things we both value in our relationship.”

Experiencing destination weddings is magical but planning one doesn’t come without any hiccups. “Honzo,” as they are nicknamed collectively, had an ocular a year before and immediately had a clear vision of what they wanted. Still, the biggest challenge was coordination and logistics, working across time zones, navigating cultural differences and going through language barriers. Fortunately, with family and friends as their solid support group, they enjoyed the planning process without the overwhelming setbacks.

Honey recalled, “Don’t get lost in trends or feel pressured to follow every tradition and do what feels true to you.”

She also shared that it is crucial to remember that this is also about the guests’ experiences, too! From travel ease to tiny details, they made it feel that everyone was cared for. Lastly, even if all plans were laid down ahead of time, embrace the imperfect and be open to unexpected incidents that might just bring more interesting changes that liven up the celebration.

I arrived in Amsterdam a day before the official festivities and, in true Honzo fashion, we were already scheduled to go clubbing with friends. I arrived at Jimmy Woo, a more than two-decades-old nightspot that served as my stylish entry into Amsterdam’s party scene.

As always, tequila was already on the table. We first stayed at the upstairs lounge where we reveled over Reggaeton beats. Continuing the party, we later moved to the downstairs club. As if transported to another world, the atmosphere was illuminated by warm lights all over, creating a cinematic glow.

The official wedding itinerary mirrored Amsterdam’s traditional and modern lifestyle. With guests dressed in all white and the couple in black, we were gathered at the dock of the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam for a dinner cruise. The welcome dinner was hosted in the posh Rederij Belle a canal boat where we dined with views of the different parts of the city. Friends shared heartwarming messages with funny and tear-jerking moments that reminded us of our appreciation of our friendships with the couple.