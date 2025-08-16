‘Eraserheads: Combo On The Run’ wins International Feature

Acclaimed Filipino documentary Eraserheads: Combo On The Run has bagged the Best International Feature Documentary Award at the 12th Ierapetra International Documentary and Film Festival in Crete, Greece.

Filmmaker and producer Maria Diane Ventura personally accepted the award during the festival’s awarding ceremony.

“I always feel honored, humbled and grateful to represent our country in any capacity,” Ventura revealed. “As a filmmaker, I’m happy if even one person connects with our work, so it’s incredibly thrilling and inspiring to see our film resonate beyond our shores.”

Ventura also expressed pride in the film’s growing demand overseas.

“We set out to tell a story close to our hearts and somehow it found its way across oceans,” she said. “It’s a privilege to carry our country’s voice and music from the Eraserheads, no less.”

In addition to winning one of the top honors, Combo On The Run was also chosen as the closing film of the Greek festival, an accolade that underscores its wide-ranging cinematic appeal.

Prior to its European premiere, Eraserheads: Combo On The Run made headlines at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, becoming the first Filipino film and the first music documentary to be screened at the globally renowned pop culture event.

Eraserheads: Combo On The Run is in talks for a theatrical release this year in cities across the globe after the festival circuit.