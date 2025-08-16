Duathletes, powerlifter to close Phl’s World Games bid

CHENGDU, China — As action comes to an end and the Filipinos about to feast their eyes on what the Chinese organizers have extravagantly prepared for the World Games closing ceremony on Sunday, Filipinos now look forward to a better performance when the quadrennial meet turns to Karlsruhe, Germany in four years’ time.

The remaining teams from duathlon and powerlifting are expected to join the festivities at the Chengdu International Horticultural Expo Park in the evening and board separate returning flights the day after.

The closing rites will last for approximately one hour, with the most important part the handover of the World Games flag to Karlsruhe Mayor Frank Mentrup.

The German city has reportedly earmarked a budget of 120 million euros for the 2029 tournament. It will be the second time Karlsruhe will host the competition with the first one in 1989.

Aside from the symbolic ceremony, athletes and team officials from the 110 participating nations will enjoy watching cultural performances, video highlights from 35 sports, and the customary fireworks display to end the night.

To make it extra special, powerlifter Joyce Reboton tries her best to win a medal in the super heavyweight division in the afternoon session at the Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium.

After a full day of rest, the duathlon team returns to the Xinglong Lake Hubin Arena for the mixed relay event, with Kim Mangrobang, Merry Joy Trupa, Bea Quiambao, Franklin Yee, John Patrick Ciron and Maynard Pecson giving it all in the endurance race.

So far, the country has won four medals. Kaila Napolis of women’s ju-jitsu and Chezka Centeno of women’s 10-ball billiards took silver, while Carlos Baylon Jr. of men’s wushu sanda and Aislinn Yap of women’s sambo combat pocketed bronze.

The national team’s campaign in Chengdu was supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, and the Philippine Sports Commission under the leadership of chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.