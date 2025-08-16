DOTr orders urgent repairs after escalator mishap injures 7 at LRT-1 FPJ station

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced repairs on the escalators of the LRT-1 FPJ station after a sudden malfunction left commuters injured.

The incident occurred on Friday, 15 August, when the escalator abruptly failed, causing one female passenger to be rushed to the nearest hospital and six others to sustain minor injuries.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) to immediately respond to the situation and ensure the safety of passengers, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Kabilin-bilinan ng Pangulo, na dapat kampante ang mga pasahero na ligtas ang biyahe nila kapag sasakay ng tren. Inutusan ko na ang LRMC na bigyan ng agarang tulong ‘yung mga nasaktang pasahero, at ayusin agad ‘yung nasirang escalator,” Dizon said.

The DOTr assured commuters that safety remains the top priority and that measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents.