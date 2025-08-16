DOLE provides P6.3M in aid to farmers hit by Mt. Kanlaon eruptions

Disadvantaged workers and farmers in Negros Oriental received P6.3 million in emergency employment and livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in response to the recent Mt. Kanlaon eruptions.

According to Labor Chief Bienvenido Laguesma, the initiative reflects DOLE’s commitment to delivering immediate relief and sustainable livelihood support to calamity-hit workers.

A total of 807 disadvantaged workers were provided temporary employment under the DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program. They received salaries amounting to P4 million after completing 10 days of community-based work, such as road clearing and evacuation center maintenance following the series of Mt. Kanlaon eruptions.

Of the beneficiaries, 695 were enrolled under the regular TUPAD Program, while 112 participated in the TUPAD Convergence with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Skills Training Program.

Laguesma vowed further support for the affected communities through sustainable projects under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program, complementing the emergency employment program already carried out in the city.

He expressed the government’s commitment to helping Canlaon recover and regain its vitality, emphasizing that this goal can be achieved with the combined support of TESDA and the local government unit.

During the same event, the DOLE Secretary led the turnover of P2.3 million worth of livelihood materials to the Farmers Association for the Maintenance of the Environment and the Pula Potato and Vegetable Farmers Association to boost their agricultural ventures.

Inauguration of DOLE-NIR Interim Regional Office

Following the awarding of DOLE assistance, Laguesma also led the inauguration of the DOLE-Negros Island Region (NIR) Interim Regional Office and TUPAD Center in Barangay Bajumpandan in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The DOLE-NIR Regional Office will deliver all programs and services of DOLE, including those of its attached agencies, such as the National Wages and Productivity Commission, National Conciliation and Mediation Board, National Labor Relations Commission, and Professional Regulation Commission, to the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

In his message, he expressed confidence that the new office would deliver faster and more efficient public service and envisioned the establishment of a seven-storey DOLE-NIR office in the future.