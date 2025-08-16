Desecrated Misamis church reopens

The Saint John the Baptist Parish Church in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental, officially reopened on Saturday, 16 August, following its temporary closure due to an incident of desecration earlier this month.

Ozamis Archbishop Most Rev. Martin Sarmiento Jumoad ordered on 5 August the indefinite closure of the church after a woman was seen spitting at the holy water font.

Jumoad said the closure of the 19th-century church was a sign of "penance and reparation."

Leading the reconsecration ride as well as the church's reopening, Jumoad noted that the faithful in the parish "have fulfilled the prescribed conditions for reparation" and have demonstrated "genuine contrition and desire to restore full liturgical life."

At least a thousand parishioners of the Saint John the Baptist Parish Church showed up on Saturday for the first Holy Mass celebrated inside the church, 11 days after it was shut.

The church was declared a National Cultural Treasure of the Philippines in 2001.

It was established by the Augustinian Recollects in 1929. The present church, built mostly from hewn coral stone, was erected in the 19th century on a site previously settled by the Subanon people, a local tribe.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Jimenez, Misamis Occidental, has declared the vlogger as persona non grata.

SB Resolution No. 150-2025 described the act as gravely offensive, sacrilegious, and a direct insult to the sanctity of the place of worship and the faith of the local community.