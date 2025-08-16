DepEd wants youth mental health prioritized

BAGUIO CITY — A troubling rise in youth suicides across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has prompted the Department of Education (DepEd) to make mental health a top priority, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for a unified response to the crisis.

DepEd-Cordillera Regional Director Estela Leon-Cariño revealed that in the 2024–2025 school year alone, 313 students were recorded to have exhibited suicidal thoughts, attempts, or completed suicides. She stressed the urgent need for interventions such as counseling and medical support.

“We are currently conducting a survey. The suicidal ideation is too high. The 313 total in 2024 to 2025 is quite high,” Cariño said.

In his recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA), President Marcos stressed that mental health should be treated with the same urgency as physical health, calling on government agencies to expand programs and ensure schools have access to mental health professionals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 7 children and adolescents aged 10–19 live with a mental health condition, with anxiety, depression, and behavioral disorders among the most common. WHO estimates that one-third of these conditions begin before age 14, and half before age 18.

Regional data shows mixed trends

While some progress has been reported, the numbers remain concerning. The Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) recorded a 33 percent decrease in suicide cases last year, from 36 to 24. Among the youth aged 15 to 19, cases dropped from 10 to 6. Despite this decline, officials insist that even a single loss is unacceptable.

“Suicide is an illness that can be treated. We can prevent it and make Baguio a zero-suicide city,” said Ricky Ducas, CHSO’s mental health program coordinator.

Other provinces in the region report ongoing challenges

In Ifugao, suicide was the sixth leading cause of death last year with 21 recorded cases. Most of those involved were between 15 and 24 years old.

Kalinga logged 6 suicides and 5 attempts in the first quarter of 2024, mostly among people aged 16 to 30. Provincial health officer Dr. Edward B. Tandingan emphasized the importance of intervention at the barangay level.

Apayao documented 17 suicide-related deaths in the first half of 2024. In response, local authorities established a peer facilitators group aimed at providing safe spaces for young people to share experiences and build resilience.

In Benguet, authorities reported the death of a 22-year-old in La Trinidad, who left a note citing online gambling debts. The incident has raised concerns about the impact of online gambling on youth mental health.

President Marcos has pushed for a “whole-of-nation approach,” urging local governments, schools, and communities to work hand in hand. In a meeting on 15 August DepEd-Cordillera and local officials committed to increasing access to mental health services, including the hiring of more psychologists and easing qualification requirements for guidance counselors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has rolled out regional programs focused on prevention, early intervention, and community-based support, in partnership with LGUs and schools.

Collaboration is key, according to Cariño.

“It is important that we get help from barangays and parents as well,” she said.