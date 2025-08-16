Dengue cases rise after 'habagat,' typhoons

The number of dengue cases increased in July following the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and Typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong.

From 13 to 26 July, dengue cases rose to 15,091, which is 7 percent higher than the 14,131 cases recorded from 29 June to 12 July.

The Department of Health (DOH) said it remains on alert for dengue cases nationwide, noting that dengue fast lanes remain active in DOH hospitals.

The agency urged the public to take advantage of dry periods to clean areas where water can accumulate, such as drains, gutters, clogged pipes, and sewers, since these serve as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue.

The DOH also reminded the public to clean, drain, dry, and cover water containers that may harbor mosquito eggs.

"If you experience fever for two days and feel symptoms such as rash, body aches, muscle and eye pain, dizziness and vomiting, immediately consult a health center or go to the dengue fast lanes at DOH hospitals," the Health department said.

In February, the DOH opened fast lanes in several hospitals to help address the rise in dengue cases across the country.