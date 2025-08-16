David Archuleta: 'There's something sweet about being naughty'

American singer-songwriter David Archuleta marks a bold and confident new chapter with his latest EP, Earthly Delights.

“I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality. Something I always villainized before. There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me to get in touch with more tender, vulnerable parts of myself,” he said.

Earthly Delights is taking in the pleasures of what he always thought would keep him out of heaven.

“For the belief I always had of the hell and unhappiness I would experience for giving into my ‘carnal nature’ of sexuality, which is the natural instinct of humans and even what leads to the source of life itself, here’s to a big F you to my old fears and embracing the sensual side and “earthly delights” of how good and rich it feels. It really is the source of life,” he added.

Archuleta has also premiered the music video for “Dulce Amor,” a song that is a seamless fusion of English and Spanish.