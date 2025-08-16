SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (17 August 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Avoid being affectionate in dark places, do not open the door to what cannot be seen.

Health: Drink ginger tea or hot water to avoid colds and headaches.

Career: Do not change jobs during this period, wait for the right month.

Wealth: Set aside coins in a white pouch and bless it every day.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your room or bathroom cleansed by Master Hanz if the atmosphere at home often feels heavy.

OX

Love: If they are unsure of their feelings, do not make your commitment certain.

Health: Eat soup-based meals and avoid fried food.

Career: Do not start a new project now, better to review first.

Wealth: Avoid big purchases, saving mode is better.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Have your living room cleansed by Master Hanz so outside noise does not overwhelm the home.

TIGER

Health: Soak your feet in warm water before sleeping.

Career: Avoid getting involved in gossip or conflict at work.

Wealth: Keep your wallet in an orderly place, do not leave it scattered.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Place an incense burner near the door.

RABBIT
Love: Avoid giving sudden answers to commitment questions, the heart is easily affected this month.

Health: Eat a hot meal, do not let your stomach get cold.

Career: Avoid overtime, do not let your strength be drained.

Wealth: Do not accept easy money offers, be cautious.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your room cleansed by Master Hanz if you experience frequent nightmares or anxiety.

DRAGON
Love: If they are still hiding something, do not proceed. Ghost Month amplifies secrets.

Health: Avoid too much sweetness, it will make you feel heavy.

Career: Finish long-pending tasks, it is better to carry no unfinished energy.

Wealth: Do not take out all your money, keep a protection fund.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.

SNAKE

Love: Do not rely on validation from others, they might not be the only ones watching.

Health: Drink lemon water or herbal tea.

Career: Organize your documents to avoid unexpected problems.

Wealth: Avoid lending money during this period, it may not be returned.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Violet

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.

HORSE

Love: Do not meet with a former lover, this is a time for letting go, not returning.

Health: Eat vegetable soup or chicken tinola.

Career: Reduce movements in the office, less exposure means less disturbance.

Wealth: Prepare a budget for protection charms from Master Hanz.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Tan

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have the corner of your home cleansed if the air there always feels cold.

GOAT

Love: Do not entertain clingy strangers, they could be energy vampires

Health: Rest well, sleep is your first shield.

Career: Avoid conflict even online, do not engage with toxic behavior.

Wealth: Avoid online shopping, it is easy to be scammed during Ghost Month.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet

MONKEY

Love: Sometimes the thrill is a trap, Ghost Month plays tricks on emotions.

Health: Eat fruits, not just meat.

Career: Organize your schedule this week to avoid last-minute tasks.

Wealth: Avoid signing new contracts.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Cteam

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a mantra bracelet

ROOSTER

Love: If their demeanor is cold, do not try to warm it up, someone else might slip in.

Health: Drink ginger tea every morning.

Career: Recheck all plans, this is not the month for spontaneity.

Wealth: Do not close your old savings account, it is lucky.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Have your altar and hallway cleansed by Master Hanz to seal your home’s entrance.

DOG

Love: Do not enter a relationship just to fill loneliness, especially now.

Health: Warm up your body to avoid chills in the joints.

Career: Always have a backup plan in case of sudden delays.

Wealth: Keep coins with your birth year and bless them.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed by Master Hanz if you often have nightmares or insomnia.

PIG

Love: Not all dreams should be chased, maybe next month is safer.

Health: Eat warm meals and avoid soft drinks.

Career: Watch out for delays and cancellations, do not blame others.

Wealth: Do not show your charms or wealth on social media.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house cleansed before the Ghost Month energy deepens.

