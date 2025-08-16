Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Avoid being affectionate in dark places, do not open the door to what cannot be seen.

Health: Drink ginger tea or hot water to avoid colds and headaches.

Career: Do not change jobs during this period, wait for the right month.

Wealth: Set aside coins in a white pouch and bless it every day.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your room or bathroom cleansed by Master Hanz if the atmosphere at home often feels heavy.