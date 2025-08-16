Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Avoid being affectionate in dark places, do not open the door to what cannot be seen.
Health: Drink ginger tea or hot water to avoid colds and headaches.
Career: Do not change jobs during this period, wait for the right month.
Wealth: Set aside coins in a white pouch and bless it every day.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your room or bathroom cleansed by Master Hanz if the atmosphere at home often feels heavy.
OX
Love: If they are unsure of their feelings, do not make your commitment certain.
Health: Eat soup-based meals and avoid fried food.
Career: Do not start a new project now, better to review first.
Wealth: Avoid big purchases, saving mode is better.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Have your living room cleansed by Master Hanz so outside noise does not overwhelm the home.
TIGER
Health: Soak your feet in warm water before sleeping.
Career: Avoid getting involved in gossip or conflict at work.
Wealth: Keep your wallet in an orderly place, do not leave it scattered.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Place an incense burner near the door.
RABBIT
Love: Avoid giving sudden answers to commitment questions, the heart is easily affected this month.
Health: Eat a hot meal, do not let your stomach get cold.
Career: Avoid overtime, do not let your strength be drained.
Wealth: Do not accept easy money offers, be cautious.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your room cleansed by Master Hanz if you experience frequent nightmares or anxiety.
DRAGON
Love: If they are still hiding something, do not proceed. Ghost Month amplifies secrets.
Health: Avoid too much sweetness, it will make you feel heavy.
Career: Finish long-pending tasks, it is better to carry no unfinished energy.
Wealth: Do not take out all your money, keep a protection fund.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: Do not rely on validation from others, they might not be the only ones watching.
Health: Drink lemon water or herbal tea.
Career: Organize your documents to avoid unexpected problems.
Wealth: Avoid lending money during this period, it may not be returned.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Violet
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.
HORSE
Love: Do not meet with a former lover, this is a time for letting go, not returning.
Health: Eat vegetable soup or chicken tinola.
Career: Reduce movements in the office, less exposure means less disturbance.
Wealth: Prepare a budget for protection charms from Master Hanz.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Tan
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have the corner of your home cleansed if the air there always feels cold.
GOAT
Love: Do not entertain clingy strangers, they could be energy vampires
Health: Rest well, sleep is your first shield.
Career: Avoid conflict even online, do not engage with toxic behavior.
Wealth: Avoid online shopping, it is easy to be scammed during Ghost Month.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet
MONKEY
Love: Sometimes the thrill is a trap, Ghost Month plays tricks on emotions.
Health: Eat fruits, not just meat.
Career: Organize your schedule this week to avoid last-minute tasks.
Wealth: Avoid signing new contracts.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Cteam
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a mantra bracelet
ROOSTER
Love: If their demeanor is cold, do not try to warm it up, someone else might slip in.
Health: Drink ginger tea every morning.
Career: Recheck all plans, this is not the month for spontaneity.
Wealth: Do not close your old savings account, it is lucky.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Have your altar and hallway cleansed by Master Hanz to seal your home’s entrance.
DOG
Love: Do not enter a relationship just to fill loneliness, especially now.
Health: Warm up your body to avoid chills in the joints.
Career: Always have a backup plan in case of sudden delays.
Wealth: Keep coins with your birth year and bless them.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed by Master Hanz if you often have nightmares or insomnia.
PIG
Love: Not all dreams should be chased, maybe next month is safer.
Health: Eat warm meals and avoid soft drinks.
Career: Watch out for delays and cancellations, do not blame others.
Wealth: Do not show your charms or wealth on social media.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house cleansed before the Ghost Month energy deepens.