DA seeks bigger budget for agri competitiveness

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is banking on a larger budget and key policy amendments to drive growth in the country’s farm, fisheries and livestock sectors, amid calls for improved performance and accountability.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the agency’s proposed 2026 budget under the National Expenditure Program has been set at P176.7 billion, up from this year’s P155.6 billion. The allocation includes P30 billion for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund — triple the previous budget — and P43.9 billion for programs supporting rice, corn, high-value crops, organic agriculture, livestock and urban farming.

Journey far from done

“We’ve come a long way, but the journey ahead remains long. While we have achieved much, there is still more to be done to realize our shared goal: to champion a prosperous farm, fisheries, and livestock sector that creates jobs for millions of Filipinos and ensures a food-secure Philippines,” Tiu Laurel said during the opening of the DA’s two-day Management Committee meeting.

The agriculture chief stressed the need for efficient budget use, noting a slowdown in fund obligations during the second quarter after a strong start to the year.

“We must perform well. We cannot ask for more resources if we fail to deliver,” he said.

Aside from budget expansion, the DA is pressing for amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law and the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act to enhance farmer support and remove policy bottlenecks hampering sector growth.

To rally legislative backing, Tiu Laurel recently met with House agriculture committee chair Rep. Mark Enverga and Senate agriculture committee chair Senator Francis Pangilinan, securing bipartisan support for the reforms.

“We need to move as one unit — sharing our talents, acknowledging our limits, and paddling in unison, just as a dragon boat crew moves to the steady rhythm of a single beat — the beat of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision for modern, inclusive and resilient agriculture,” he said.