Classy columbarium coming to Angeles City

Golden Haven Memorial Parks is set to open Elyseé, a premium columbarium within Golden Haven Memorial Park Angeles in Barangay Sapalibutad, Angeles City.

Taking inspiration from the Elysian Fields of Greek mythology, Elyseé is envisioned as a serene sanctuary — a place of dignity, peace, and eternal rest where families can honor their departed loved ones.

The facility will be the first fully air-conditioned columbarium in Pampanga, which combines solemnity with comfort. It offers a practical yet elegant alternative to traditional lawn lots, reflecting Golden Haven’s commitment to providing modern memorial options to the community.

Within the same estate, Golden Haven Chapels will also cater to urn viewings, creating a convenient, one-stop destination for end-of-life services. This integrated approach underscores the company’s mission of serving Filipino families with both excellence and compassion.

Golden Haven brings its hallmark expertise to Elyseé, following the success of Santuario de San Ezekiel Moreno in Las Piñas City — an iconic columbarium that earned the FIABCI Real Estate and Property Excellence Award.

With the same thoughtful design, reverent ambiance, and meticulous attention to detail, Golden Haven assures that Elyseé will set a new benchmark for memorial care in Pampanga.