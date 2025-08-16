Cebu LGU taps solar power

The Cebu City Local Government Unit (LGU) formally received on Friday a 300-kilowatt solar power system for the Department of General Services (DGS) office.

The project, worth P13 million, was completed in 2023 and activated last 14 July. It features 462 solar panels that are expected to cut DGS’ electricity bill by up to 70 percent.

“We will bring solar power to all City Government facilities,” Mayor Nestor Archival vowed, adding that the shift will save money in the long run while promoting sustainable energy use.

In 14 working days, the solar power system can reportedly save DGS about P77,516.36 in electricity costs.

Acting DGS Chief June Maratas said the solar setup can supply 60 to 70 percent of the compound’s energy needs, powering heavy machinery and warehouse operations with minimal maintenance.

“This is proof that renewable energy works and works well,” Maratas told the media.

He added that the project not only reduces costs but also lowers the City Government’s carbon footprint.

Mayor Archival vowed that this is just the beginning for his Cebu City LGU.