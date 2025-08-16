Cebu FC revs up for ASEAN Club tilt

Cebu FC braces for a tough challenge after securing a spot in the group stage of the ASEAN Club Championship.

Head coach Tomasito Ramos said they expect no less than the best as the Gentle Giants are sorted in Group A for the regional club competition.

The Gentle Giants defeated Kasuka FC of Brunei, 3-0, (4-2 in aggregate) in the second leg of their qualifying playoff match last Friday at the Rizal Memorial Football Field to earn a slot in the ASEAN tilt.

“This is a big challenge as a coach because now we are in the group stage. We have to play with the most experienced and good teams in Asia like Buriram United of Thailand,” Ramos said.

“Buriram is the defending champion so this is a big challenge for our team.”

Joining Buriram and Cebu in Group A are last year’s finalist Cong An Ha Noi FC and of Vietnam, Selangor FC of Malaysia, BG Pathum United of Thailand and Tampines Rovers of Singapore.

Buriram is fancied to win the ASEAN Club Championship after dominating the Thai 1 League and making it to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Fortifying Buriram’s title defense bid are national team members Jefferson Tabinas and Neil Etheridge.

Recovery will be one of Cebu’s priorities as it faces the Tampines Rovers on Wednesday at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“We should have a good recovery, good team analysis, and corrections of the team. So these are the challenges that I will impose on the team,” Ramos said.