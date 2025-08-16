Cavite police arrest high-value individual with P510K worth of drugs

The Cavite Provincial Police Office apprehended a high-value individual (HVI) in possession of 75 grams of suspected illegal drugs worth over P510,000 on Wednesday, 13 August.

According to Provincial Intelligence Unit chief PLT COL. Chester Borlongan, the arrest came after almost a month of surveillance conducted with the help of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Cavite, the General Trias Component City Police Station, and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Tol,” allegedly supplied illegal drugs to smaller pushers in Barangay Tejero, General Trias, Cavite.

“Ang operasyon ay isinagawa nang may koordinasyon sa PDEA, na nagresulta sa pagkakakumpiska ng sumusunod na ebidensya: Tatlong (3) piraso ng heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet na naglalaman ng puting kristal na substance na hinihinalang shabu, tumitimbang ng humigit-kumulang 75 gramo, may halagang Php 510,000.00,” Borlongan said.

The suspect is now in the custody of the General Trias police.