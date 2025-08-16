Bukidnon clash kills 4 NPA rebels

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Four New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas, including a female fighter, were killed in a clash with government troops in the upland areas of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, the military reported Saturday.

The Philippine Army’s 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade said troops chanced upon members of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) on Wednesday, sparking the firefight.

Brig. Gen. Seigfred Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Brigade, said the bodies of the slain rebels were airlifted to a funeral parlor for proper handling. Soldiers also recovered equipment abandoned by the fleeing insurgents.

Tubalado credited the success of the operation to focused military action and timely information shared by residents.

Acting on civilian reports, combined forces of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion (3SRB), 1st Special Forces Battalion (1SFBn), 26th Infantry Battalion (26IB), 88th Infantry Battalion (88IB), 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) and the 4th Division Reconnaissance Battalion (4DRB) were deployed to pursue the enemy.

“Reports indicated a large concentration of enemy forces believed to be remnants of the NCMRC, with possible landmines along the routes. Exercising caution,” Tubalado said.

“Our troops requested close air support from the Tactical Operations Group 10 of the PAF and artillery fire from the 4th Field Artillery Battalion. This coordinated firepower suppressed the hostile elements while minimizing risks to our soldiers.”

Tubalado also appealed to the remaining NPA fighters in Northern Mindanao to surrender and return to their families.

“Choose peace. Choose your family. Let’s work together for our development,” he said.

The clash happened days after the Valencia City LGU, in partnership with the 89th Infantry (Makatao) Battalion, 10th Infantry Division, and the Philippine National Police, facilitated the turnover of financial assistance to former rebels who had surrendered.