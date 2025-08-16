BSP gives art cultural capital currency

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) underscored the role of cultural capital in nation-building with the opening of “Kultura. Kapital. Kasalukuyan. Contemporary Art from the BSP Collection” recently at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila, in partnership with the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP).

“The exhibit tells us stories of our identity, our struggles, our hope. They remind us that building a nation takes both economic strength and cultural depth,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said at the launch.

The BSP, better known for its monetary and financial stewardship, emphasized through the exhibit how creative expression contributes to the broader economic narrative. By framing art as a form of capital, the central bank positioned culture alongside finance as a driver of resilience and inclusive development.

Art not for the vault

“Art should not be hidden away; it should be seen, explored, and discussed. Through this exhibit, we hope to inspire more people to engage with Filipino art and reflect on how it tells our shared story,” BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat added.

The exhibition, curated into two major sections – Pagmulat and Pagtanaw – features prominent works from the BSP Collection, reflecting resistance, remembrance, and the flourishing of post-1980s Philippine contemporary art.

Among the featured artists are Antonio Austria, Pablo Baens Santos, Santiago Bose, Roberto Chabet, Charlie Co, Danilo Dalena, Antipas Delotavo, Brenda Fajardo, Egay Fernandez, Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi, Renato Habulan, Onib Olmedo, Marina Cruz, Geraldine Javier, and Emmanuel Garibay.

NMP Chairperson Andoni Aboitiz and former BSP Governor Jaime Laya also addressed guests during the launch, affirming the importance of linking cultural heritage with national progress.

The exhibit runs from 15 August 2025 to 15 November 2027 at the National Museum of Fine Arts, with free admission.