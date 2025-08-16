Bright future beckons Gilas with QMB on board

New blood will be rushing in Gilas Pilipinas’ veins as a promising future awaits.

Nobody is more excited about the gradual changing of the guard than head coach Tim Cone.

And he’s just stoked to have athletic big man Quentin Millora-Brown come in and energize Gilas for future competitions, including the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“Oh, man. I mean, what can you say? You get a talented, athletic, young, 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11 player,” Cone said in an interview in Noli Eala’s Power and Play program on Saturday morning.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Friday that Millora-Brown has been formally classified as a local player by the International Basketball Federation under its management and administration platform.

Millora-Brown’s legal team, led by prominent international sports law and arbitration lawyers Ale Mosca and Toni Verano, made a successful appeal on the initial classification of the 25-year-old cager as a naturalized player.

“We’re pleased with the update from FIBA because a player of his size and skill can make a positive impact for Gilas Pilipinas men,” SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement released by the federation.

It’s a welcome development for Gilas following its quarterfinal exit in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Cone is thrilled by the possibility of another young gun in his rotation. Millora-Brown will not only add ceiling but also another offensive option and game-changer for Gilas.

“Picking up a QMB is like picking up a, you know, No. 1 pick in the Draft for us. That's awesome,” the decorated mentor said.

“You've got to make room for him. And, you know, we're going to look at the lineup and try to make tweaks here and there.”

Having the University of the Philippines product join Kevin Quiambao, AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo and with the expected return of 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto from a knee injury is an absolute delight.

Cone knows Millora-Brown will make a big impact once he suits up for the tricolor, much like the way Quiambao made a splash with his steady play in the Asia Cup, where he averaged 12.0 points with 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists with 44.4 percent shooting from the outside.

“He's a 6-foot-10 KQ in terms of what it means to the program,” Cone said.

“Bringing in a big guy like that, you know, he's basically just what the doctor ordered.