Brawner: High-level security conference mulled after BdM incident

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to attend a high-level security conference with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to explore various strategic options on how to operate, given the escalated presence in the WPS.

This was disclosed by AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. in a recent ambush interview, where he cited the attempted dangerous maneuver by the People’s Liberation Army Navy ship against the PCG vessel in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on 11 August.

“Kami po ay magkakaroon ng conference ano sa aming hanay sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, together with the Philippine Coast Guard, at syempre hihingi rin po tayo ng guidance sa ating Pangulo (We will be holding a conference within our ranks in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, together with the Philippine Coast Guard, and of course, we will also seek guidance from the President),” Brawner said.

He also noted that various strategic options are being explored, including joint patrols with allied nations and the potential deployment of Philippine Navy warships in response to China’s escalated presence in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“We keep the morale high ground, and we do not use aggressive tactics,” he added.

While there have been no injuries or fatalities reported so far after the incident, Brawner said there were contingency plans in place for more serious incidents, including possible injuries or hostile boarding attempts by Chinese forces.

He noted that Philippine troops and Coast Guard personnel have been instructed to strictly follow the rules of engagement, including the right to self-defense if necessary.

“It is very clear to our troops and to our Coast Guard what they need to do — we follow the rules of engagement. And according to the rules of engagement, we have the right to defend ourselves,” Brawner stressed.

Despite growing tensions, Brawner clarified that the conditions to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States have not yet been met.

“Wala pa. May mga requirements kasi yung yung MDT (Not yet. It's because the MDT has certain requirements),” he said.

However, Brawner said they remain vigilant and committed to regional partnerships to address any further escalation.

“Basta tayo po ay naghahanda for any eventuality (What’s important is that we are preparing for any eventuality),” he noted.