Blackpink’s Lisa posts candid snaps with Kentaro Sakaguchi on ‘Dream’ set

Blackpink’s Lisa treated fans to a glimpse of the lighter moments behind her latest solo project, sharing never-before-seen photos from the set of her music video “Dream.”

The singer took to Instagram to post candid shots with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, her co-star in the dreamy visuals. The two were seen laughing and enjoying downtime between takes, showing the easy chemistry that translated on screen. “Still dreaming,” Lisa captioned the post, keeping the vibe as playful as the photos.